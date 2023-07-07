Tobi Adekunle’s new ebook targets growth Marketers

‘Tobi Adekunle, co-founder of the Association of Digital Marketing Professionals (ADMARP), the foremost professional body for digital marketing practitioners in Nigeria, has released a new eBook on Growth Marketing for the Growth Skool UK.

The eBook title: Growth Marketing Series: A Comprehensive Guide for Beginners and Professionals,’ serves as a beginner’s guide tailored for beginners and professionals, providing readers with a solid foundation in growth marketing principles and strategies.

It offers Step-by-Step guidance for growth marketing.

“We understand that starting in a new field can be overwhelming. That’s why our Beginner’s Guide Ebook Series offers step-by-step guidance, breaking down complex concepts into easily understandable bite-sized chapters. Follow along as we walk you through the fundamentals of growth marketing,” Adekunle said.

According to him, “The Growth Skool UK also started to bridge the knowledge gap in Growth Marketing especially for younger professionals in Nigeria and Africa who are trying to find their path within the marketing profession and are keen in learning beyond the traditional or ‘digital’ marketing.”

The eBook covers a wide range of essential growth marketing topics, including growth marketing funnel, differences between growth marketing and growth hacking, similarities between growth marketing and performance marketing, and more.

“The eBook focuses on a basic aspect of growth marketing, providing you with a comprehensive understanding of growth marketing as a whole,” he said.

The guide is a valuable resource that you can refer back to whenever you need guidance.

“As you embark on your growth marketing journey, our Beginner’s Guide will serve as a trusted companion, helping you navigate the ever-changing landscape of marketing with confidence,” the author said.