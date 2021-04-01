Titan Farms honoured by Olubadan, as he becomes patron

The management of Titan Farms, a fast-growing agribusiness company in Nigeria was recently honoured by Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1 who also became their patron in a day filled with pomp and pageantry

This is coming a few days after the company’s Chief Executive Officer Gbenga Eyiolawi and his team visited the revered monarch at his palace in Ibadan.

According to Titan Farms CEO, Oba Adetunji has displayed so far, fatherly support to ensure that the company, and Ibadan in particular, experience rapid growth.

Read Also: Greenhills Cassava Farmstead mulls plans to provide food security, launches in Nigeria

In the words of the revered monarch; he said; “identifying with Titan Farms is as a result of the sterling way they have carried out their work since inception and he is personally impressed with the leadership qualities of the CEO; and the brand’s genuine desire to put smiles on people’s faces by virtue of their products and services”.

The king also charged people to embrace indigenous-oriented companies and help be a part of their success stories.