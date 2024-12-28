Tinubu’s tax reforms targeted against the North – Bauchi Governor

Northern Nigeria will fight for it, our people will show true colours

There won’t be resources for govt to perform obligations

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared that the tax reform bill currently being considered by the National Assembly is targeted against the entire Northern Nigeria, saying President Bola Tinubu’s tax policies are anti Northern Nigeria and the Region would react accordingly.

Governor Mohammed alleged that the Tax Reform Bill was aimed at favouring just a section of the Country and short-changing the Northern Nigeria, threatening that “we would show our true colour, we will fight for it.”

Speaking when he received the Christian Community in Bauchi State, who visited him at the Government House for the annual Christmas homage, the governor called on the President Tinubu to listen to the people and change the “anti-people policies.”

Read also: New tax bill not threat to agency, FIRS chairman tells NASENI, others

Governor Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, is well known for his opposition against President Tinubu’s economic reforms, which he has been saying are against the interest of Nigerians.

He stressed that no policy should be imposed on the people because Nigeria does not operate an Oligarchy system of Government or a Military rule, adding that if the Tax Reforms were allowed to come to reality, the North would be crippled, there would not be enough resources for the Northern States to perform their obligations as sub-national Government.

He said, “I call on you to pray for Nigeria and pray for all the leaders of Nigeria including my humble self because Nigeria needs prayers. We are facing difficulties. There is a lot of wahala (problems), there is a lot of hunger and it is something that we have to pray for God to obliterate. We have to say it but certainly, we are not insulting anybody.

“We are calling on the Presidency and the Federal Government to change their style. Whenever a policy is not popular, they should listen to the people, they should not be arrogant and think that whatever we bring, must be. This is not an Oligarchy, this is not a Military rule, they must listen to the people and that is what makes a good leader.

“And we pledge to be loyal to them but anything they are doing contrary to that, they are calling for anarchy, they are calling for intransigence and it is unacceptable. There are a lot of wahala (problems), we must work together across the party lines, across the tiers of Government to provide succour and solace to the Nigerian people.

“It is not about pride or ego, we must be able to do things that people will be assisted with because whatever it is, the situation was not like this before. If the situation was bad before I came, tell me! And I must change and that is why the Presidency must listen to the cries about Tax Reform.

Read also: Tax reforms are here to stay – Tinubu

“It is not a good policy for Northern Nigeria because we are not going to get money to pay you salaries, to do roads. They must listen, otherwise, they are calling for anarchy. And that is not good.

“We voted for the Presidency in this State and other States, they must listen to us. They must not come up with policies that favour only one section of the country or even one State in the Country. It is not about religion, it is not about tribe, it is about National unity, it is about National hegemony and this is what we are all about, good leadership.

“We will continue to be loyal for the time being, if the situation persists, they will see our real colour, we are going to fight for it.

“We are not afraid of them, even if it’s the President, we are not afraid of them, except that we only show respect. Whether it is a traditional institution, or it is the Federal Government or it is the President, honestly, we are not afraid of them but we can only show our obedience and respect to leadership. But we will not allow anyone to denigrate us.

“People are suffering and are hungry. They need to look at their leadership style. Leadership is listening to the people and being sensitive to their feelings, leadership is doing what the people want. But I appeal to you (Nigerians) that since we’ve endured to this point, we should continue to be more patient because living in peace is what we need.

“We should continue to pray for the President and his government that God will make them listen, may God make them change their minds and policies in a way that will be beneficial to all Nigerians, in a way that will drive away hunger, the insults, insecurity and all the things they want to bring that will cause division among Nigerians.”

Share