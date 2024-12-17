Tinubu’s policy reforms will be solidified in 2025 — Minister

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation

Mohammed Idris, minister of Information and National Orientation, has said that 2025 would serve to consolidate the reforms being implemented under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Idris stated this at the Voice of Nigeria (VON) management retreat on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister also said that the reforms were already delivering results across sectors of the economy.

According to him, “There’s no doubt that 2025 will consolidate Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which are already yielding good results in different facets of our socio-economic and political life.

“At a time like this, a phase in which our dear country is also undergoing a strategic socio-economic turn-around under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.”

The minister said the president was pursuing an ambitious fiscal reform agenda designed to allocate more resources to state and local governments, and ultimately to the Nigerian people, in line with the principles of true federalism.

He specifically charged VON, as the nation’s external broadcaster, with telling the world about Nigeria’s newfound road to economic recovery and its re-emerging regional and international economic and political powerhouse.

Share