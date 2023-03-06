Tinubu’s legal team: Agbakoba refutes online report on appointment

Olisa Agbakoba, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has refuted an online report that said he turned down appointment to join the legal team put together by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to defend his announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as president-elect.

Agbakoba said he was never approached by Tinubu legal team to that effect.

The Maritime lawyer made the refutation in a statement he personally authored, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to an online fake news saying ‘Olisa Agbakoba declines invitation to join Tinubu legal team to challenge the election describing it as a battle of conscience and humanity!!!'”

According to him, “I was never approached by the Tinubu legal team to be part of their team.”