Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support ahead of 2023 election

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday night met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting is a continuation of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and one of the APC’s national leaders, was accompanied by Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, and five APC governors, to visit Jonathan at his residence.

The source, who was at the meeting, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the brief meeting gave the leaders the opportunity to discuss various national issues and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Read also:Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu better example of religious tolerance, says Oshiomhole

After the brief meeting, Tinubu was quoted as saying that he was on a courtesy visit to the former president, being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

“Tinubu told Jonathan of his presidential ambition and sought his support,” the source said.

Those who accompanied the APC presidential candidate included Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun; Gov. Bello Matawale of Zamfara; Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, among others.

The source pointed out that the meeting was part of efforts by Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

“Truly, Jonathan was at home with us. He was very receptive. You know, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accords him that respect.

“He is more comfortable with us. He is happy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited him, he is at home with his aspirations, ” the source noted.

Tinubu also recently had a similar meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.