Tinubu visits Akeredolu’s family in Ondo, says Nigerians will overcome challenges soon

…as Afenifere charts new course for Nigeria, Southwest development

President Bola Tinubu acknowledged on Wednesday the pains all Nigerians were going through, but Nigerians that very soon the Country would overcome all the socio-economic challenges.

President Tinubu, who said this in Akure, the Ondo State Capital at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Afenifere group, however, said the kind of policies the Federal Government was implementing would soon bring positive solutions to all the challenges facing the Country.

Jare Ajayi, the National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere Group, who quoted President Tinubu while speaking with journalists on what he discussed with the members of the Group, said; “the core issues that Pa Fasoranti raised with president, have to do with how to move the country forward.

“Issue of restructuring Nigeria, economically, politically, socially, such that this country will not only get out of its present challenges but enduring structures have to put in place to the extent that this structures would not be reversed.

“It was heavily hammered in the speech Afenifere read to the President to restructure Nigeria and the response of Mr. President on the issues were positive.

“He (Tinubu) said that when he took the oath of office, that he pledged his allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that he knows what he is facing. So I’m quoting him now; “I prayed for it, I dance for it, I campaigned for it and I got it. I know the enormous of responsibility so don’t pity me Baba just sit down and relax.

“He (Tinubu) assured Nigerians that the struggle he understood and that he is trying to build the structures that will not be reversed.

“He said that the structure he is trying to put in place in Nigeria economically, socially and politically would be in a such a way that would bring Nigeria back into where it suppose to be.

“He said that he is aware of the need to restructure Nigeria but the proper foundation must be laid before bringing the restructuring in place.”

Earlier, in his speech read to the President, Fasoranti said; “in Yorubaland, we do not seek for any special treatment or unfair advantage. We know you are our own but you now belong to all Nigerians, Your mandate was freely given by the people of Nigeria and blessed by God. Therefore, Mr President, continue to govern fairly and courageously and with the fear of God.

“It is now incumbent on you to address this issue of constitutional reforms with courage, fairness and determination. We know we cannot return to the past, but we have to seek a future where regional competitions would bring out the best in our country as it did during the First Republic.

“We seek therefore a true Federal Republic that would reflect fiscal federalism. If derivation principle is good for oil, why is it not good for Value Added Tax for example? We believe a review of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference would help you in charting the course.

“For the people of the South-West, restructuring also has a more pressing meaning. Today, Nigeria has a population of 200 million which would double in the next 25 years to 400 million.

“However, the South-West is facing an avalanche of migration from the other zones of the country to the extent that in 25 years’ time, if the current trend continues, the South-West would be home to 50 percent of the population of Nigeria.

“By this time the states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo would be home to at least 200 million people. We need to plan for this eventuality on a regional scale. We need to be prepared so that our region would not be overwhelmed by imported challenges.

“Mr President, please also seek for institutional reforms that would strengthen our federation and make Nigeria safer and more prosperous. Try and balance the budget and execute capital projects that would create more employments. We thank you for welcoming the idea of State policing.

“We want each of the geopolitical zone to have greater responsibilities for security, food production and infrastructural development. Since the removal of fuel subsidy, which was costing Nigeria 10 billion dollars yearly, the state governments have been receiving hefty allocations from the Federation account.

“Mr President should persuade the governors to allow this change of fortune for the states to reflect at the grassroots so that life can be better for our people. They should not just buy rice and yams for the people.

“They should create employment, improve education and build new infrastructures. Today, life is truly challenging for most people and the state governments have an important role to play to transform the society.”

BusinessDay reports that Tinubu also visited the Country home of former governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Owo to condole with the family of the late governor and the state as a whole.

Tinubu, accompanied by Bisi Akande and Pius Akinyelure, was received by the widow of the late governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Olayide Adelami, were also at the Akeredolu’s residence in Owo to receive the President and his entourage.