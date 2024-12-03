Tinubu urges stakeholders to amplify voices of persons with disabilities

President Bola Tinubu has called on stakeholders to champion the cause of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), emphasising the need to amplify their voices, advance disability inclusion, and safeguard their rights and welfare.

Tinubu made the call during the National Dialogue held in Abuja on Tuesday to commemorate the 2024 International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

He highlighted the importance of promoting the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria, referencing the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which advocates for the protection of their rights.

In his words, “We signed the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which provides a framework for protecting human rights in Africa.

“Although the charter does not explicitly mention Article 18, Sub 4, it emphasises the importance of promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals, including those with disabilities.

“In line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, we appointed a Special Assistant to promote equal opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“The office was mandated to collaborate with government agencies, subnational governments, development partners, civil society organisations, and associations of PWDs to ensure that their policies align with our agenda.

“We are working closely with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to promote disability inclusion in the country,” he said.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th Senate to enacting legislation that advances the rights and wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Represented by Senator Ireti Kingibe, senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akpabio underscored the importance of collective efforts in fostering inclusive development for PWDs.

According to Akpabio, stakeholders must amplify the voices of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and get involved to support them.

Earlier, Ayuba Gufwan, executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) highlighted that the 2024 International Day for Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform to assess progress and address future challenges.

Share