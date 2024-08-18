Tinubu to visit France Monday amid presidential jet seizure squabble

President Bola Tinubu will embark on a trip to France on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a statement on Sunday night, said the President will be departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

However, the statement did not indicate the purpose of the visit, neither did it indicate when the President is expected back to the country.

It only stated that “the President will return to the country after his brief work stay in France”.

The President has always visited France whenever he is going to see his physicians.

It is also not immediately clear if the President will also use the opportunity to secure the release of the two presidential jets currently seized by the French Court, on the requests of the Chinese firm, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd

The firm had on Friday announced that it was releasing one of the presidential jets an Airbus A330 to enable the President travel to France for a meeting with the French President.

Unlike other visits to foreign countries, there was no mention of any official that will accompany the President on the trip.