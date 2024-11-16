Tinubu to host India’s prime minister, Modi

President Bola Tinubu will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a state visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Saturday, said Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive Nigeria on Saturday.

Both leaders are expected to use the occasion of the State visit to seal agreements in critical sectors.

His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007 when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

Onanuga said President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

“Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.”

