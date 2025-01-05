Tinubu to attend Mahama’s inauguration in Accra, Ghana

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday, January 6, for Accra, the capital of Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7.

Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesman, said in a statement, that Tinubu’s trip is at the invitation of the President elect.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2011 and 2017, was reelected in December 2024.

He will succeed President Nana Akuffo-Addo, who ruled the country from 2017 to 2025.

The President-elect had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December, soon after his election victory to solicit Nigeria’s support.

According to the statement, “Mahama and President Tinubu have a longstanding personal relationship, just like Nigeria and Ghana maintain a longstanding bilateral relationship”.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other African leaders at the ceremony.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by Bianca Odumegwu- Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials.

