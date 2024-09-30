Tinubu to address Nigeria 7am, October 1

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday, (tomorrow) make a nationwide broadcast, to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary on October 1, 2024 at 7 a.m.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said the broadcast is part of activities to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

The statement Advised all Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets, to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

