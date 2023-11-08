Tinubu targets standard citizens’ data handling with new e-CRVS system

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday flagged off the new National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS, aimed at strengthening Civil Registration and Vital Statistics.

The e-registration system is expected to help the government strengthen the continuous records of permanent, compulsory, and universally accepted statistics about its citizens.

The President while flagging off the e-system at the Conference Center of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, directed all relevant government agencies to cooperate in ensuring the success of the project National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS, system.

The President, also charged the NPC to deploy the system in future population census.

He also promised to back the NPC in its efforts to deliver a credible population census to the country.

The President who assured private sector operators of his administration’s efforts to support a partnership with the government, commended UNICEF for partnering with Nigeria all these years.

The President described the occasion as another great opportunity to develop the National Geospatial Data Repository Digital CRVS, system, which he said will help relevant government agencies perform optimally.