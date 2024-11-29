Tinubu signs agreement on investments, critical infrastructure

. As Zenith, UBA, open branches in Paris

President Bola Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron have signed two agreements in Paris, France, that will ensure partnership on the development of critical infrastructure and the long-term sustenance of agriculture and food security.

This is just as President Tinubu and President Macron also witnessed the signing of an agreement by Tony Elumelu, group chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Antoine Armand, French minister of economy, for the commencement of the bank’s operations in Paris.

This was followed by Zenith Bank, which also inaugurated its services in the country during the visit, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy

The statement said the partnership agreements were signed at an economic forum attended by businessmen, captains of industry, governors, and some top government officials of both countries at the Palais des Elysée in Paris, France, as part of the activities during President Tinubu’s state visit.

Wale Edun, Nigeria’s minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, and Armand signed the letter of Intent, on behalf of their respective countries

“According to the document: ”The two countries affirmed their commitment to work together on investment and development of critical infrastructure, healthcare transportation, agricultural value chain, renewable energy, and human capital development, through diverse financial and technical assistance programmes, of over Euros 300m spread across all geopolitical zones in the country.

“The two countries committed to forge a strategic relationship in project implementation and enhance mutual trade and cross border services by removing fiscal barriers while protecting labour rights.”

Edun and Remi Rioux, chief executive officer of the French Development Agency (AFD), signed another letter of intent to support the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms designed to stimulate and strengthen the economy.

“The Declaration sets out the enduring relationship between the AFD and the FRN, and the AFD’s continuing commitment to support the socio-economic growth of Nigeria through financing sustainable projects in urban infrastructure development, transportation network, housing infrastructure, human capital development through improved education specifically in STEM, agriculture, food security and healthcare.

“The AFD reaffirmed its commitment to long-term support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President on energy access and transition, sustainable agriculture and food security by financing the improvement of agro-logistic hubs. Importantly, the AFD committed to supporting the real sector by providing capital from MSME in high-impact sectors.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria also affirmed its support for the projects financed by the AFD and committed to ensure that the implementation of the projects are expedited efficiently.”