Tinubu set to announce minimum wage, meets labour leaders

Members of the organised labour led by Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress TUC, have arrived at the Presidential Villa, for the meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who may decide the final figure of the minimum wage.

The meeting was rescheduled for today, exactly one week after the last inclusive meeting hosted by President Tinubu.

The meeting brings to a close, about six months of intensive consultations and negotiations that followed the January 30 inauguration of the 37-man Tripartite Committee on the national minimum wage.

The deliberations of the committee ended in deadlock on June 7, 2024, with the government team recommending N62,000 and Labour making a recommendation of N250,000.

Following the disagreements, both sides insisted on sending separate reports to the President for his consideration.

President Tinubu since then embarked on “ wide consultations” with relevant stakeholders including the Governors before finally engaging with organised labour.

This is a developing story… Details soon