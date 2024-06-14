Tinubu seeks FBI assistance to combat complex crimes

President Bola Tinubu has called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes.

The President who noted that no single country can combat financial crimes in isolation, called on the United States to support developing countries with the requisite technology and knowledge transfer required to combat complex international crimes.

President Tinubu stated this in Abuja, during a meeting with Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, at the State House in Abuja, on Friday.

The FBI is in charge of domestic intelligence and security service of the United States of America, and also serves as the principal federal law enforcement agency, of the country.

Anjuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the high profile meeting was attended by service Chiefs including ” the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Emmanuel Undiandeye; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede; and the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Adamu Laka”

President Tinubu described the presence of the FBI Director alongside his team in Nigeria as a recognition of the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States in the fight against financial crimes and terrorism.

”It is an honour for me to receive Director Christopher Wray, the leader of an organization that has demonstrated consistent procedural sophistication and a reputation for excellence over several years. Your visit conveys the importance of Nigeria and Nigerian partnership in the work of America’s law enforcement institutions and vice-versa. For us, it is a recognition of what stage we are at, who we are, and the level of interest both countries share in eliminating crimes locally and globally.

”We cannot achieve this important feat of eliminating crimes without collaboration. Incidentally, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is also collaborating with other West African countries to fight economic and other related crimes,” the President said.

President Tinubu told the FBI Director that his administration has prioritized education as a tool against poverty, which is generally believed to be a driver of criminal activities.

”We are working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrimes, sextortion, and I am glad that we have a good number of agencies that are involved in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum, and they are also well represented at this meeting,” the President said.

Christopher Wray, the FBI Director , in his remarks, said he was in the country to enhance the “outstanding partnership” that exists between the government of Nigeria and the government of the United States.

He lauded President Tinubu for supporting the growing partnerships between various agencies of government and the FBI in order to protect the citizens of both countries.

He assured the President that the American agency will work with their counterparts in Nigeria to tackle cyber- enabled crimes, kidnapping and terrorism, as well as strengthen intelligence sharing

”We appreciate the President’s vision in countering terrorism in the region, which is a dangerous threat, not only to the countries in the region but also to the United States.

”We appreciate your vision in re-engineering the role of the Office of the NSA to effectively coordinate efforts on counter-terrorism, and this has already started to bear fruits in terms of the success you are recording against ISIS in West Africa and other terrorist groups.

”We appreciate your support and collaboration on cyber-enabled crimes and sextortion, which has unfortunately resulted in a few tragic deaths in the United States.

”I want to assure you of our support whether it is on counter-terrorism, cyber-enabled crimes, kidnapping, joint investigations, and intelligence sharing. Our relationship with Nigeria is a very important one,” the FBI Director concluded.