Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu call for calm in Lagos

Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, have called on the people of Lagos State to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to breakdown of law and order.

According to the Lagos State governor, “there is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the State.

“I have been your governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever. Let us remain calm. All will be well,we are a peaceful people and so we shall remain”.

Also, Tinubu said the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation. He said that the beauty of democracy was that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The APC candidate further said that as a democrat, he was bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

Tinubu expressed serious concern in a statement released on Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council, signed by the director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, about reports of violence in parts of the state, particularly reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some.

“We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.