Tinubu reviews Finance Act 2023, signs 4 Executive Orders

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed four different Executive Orders, including the one that suspends the 2023 Finance Act deferring the date of its commencement from May 28, 2023 to September 1,2023.

The President also signed three other Executive Orders, reversing the laws hastily signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, towards the end of his administration.

The other orders include the Customs Excise Tariffs Amendment Order 2023, as well as the imposition of 5% Excise Tax on Telecommunication Services, amongst others.

Dele Alake, special adviser to the President on special duties, communication and strategy, while briefing State House journalists on Thursday, said the action is in line with President Tinubu’s policy of creating conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

