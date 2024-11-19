Tinubu restructures media team, says three persons now speak for presidency

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy

.Approves three spokespersons for govt

In a move to enhance efficiency of government communications strategy, President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team.

The new structure now makes it possible for the government to have three spokespersons, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

Onanuga said with the restructuring, Sunday Dare, hitherto appointed as Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, will now serve as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

On the other hand, Daniel Bwala, previously announced as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser for Policy Communication.

According to Onanuga, “The appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency.”

“Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

“This approach aims to ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions, and engagements.” he stated

