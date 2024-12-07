Tinubu replaces SEDC chairman hours after appointment

President Bola Tinubu has rejigged his list of nominees for the South East Development Commission (SEDC) board, replacing the initial chairman, Emeka Atuma, with Emeka Nworgu.

Hence Atuma was replaced barely 24 hours after his appointment.

Thee President, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on information and strategy, also replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors.

The President also removed one of the board members, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa.

The Presidential spokesman said Mark Okoye retains his position as the commission’s managing director/chief executive officer on the 16-member board, one more member than the initial board.

The new executive director for finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaced Anthony Ugbo in the first list.

Toby Okechukwu, the new executive director in charge of projects, replaces Obinna Obiekweihe. Sylvester Okonkwo is now the executive director of corporate services, replacing Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

The two nominated executive directors without portfolios are: Chidi Echeazu and Clifford Ogbede.

The President retained Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman and Ali Kumo.

The other nominees retained are: Edward Onoja, Kufre Inima and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma

All the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

President Tinubu expects the new nominees, as pioneers, to use their wealth of experience and expertise to actualise the Commission’s mandate and develop the South East region.

