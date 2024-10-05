Tinubu reacts to calls for re-election bid 

President Bola Tinubu has stated that he is not focused on the upcoming 2027 general elections but is instead dedicated to restructuring the economy for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

This statement comes as several prominent figures from the All Progressives Congress (APC), including former National Chairman Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and governors from Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti States—Dapo Abiodun, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Biodun Oyebanji—expressed their support for President Tinubu’s re-election and the success of all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Tinubu and the party leaders made these comments at the 2024 South West Assembly of the APC, held on Saturday at Victoria Island, hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who serves as the Zonal Coordinator of the APC.

The event attracted a large audience of party leaders and stakeholders from the southwest, including senators, members of the House of Representatives, State House of Assembly members, local government officials, and top party representatives.

During the assembly, which was the first following Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential victory, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi delivered the keynote address, praising the President as a “listening leader” with a strong determination to succeed.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tinubu urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration, which is committed to the genuine progress of the populace.

The meeting also addressed other key issues concerning the party’s continued development, particularly in the South-West Zone.

