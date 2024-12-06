Tinubu nominates Atuma as SE Devpt Commission chairman

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the modified list of members of the governing board of the North West Development Commission (NWDC), even as he nominated Emeka Atuma as chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President on information and strategy, said President Tinubu nominated Lawal Abdullahi as chairman of North West Development Commission, with Abubakar Sadeeq and Yahaya Abdulhadi, nominated as members.

The new list replaced Haruna Ginsau, who was earlier nominated as chairman of the NWDC board, alongside Tijani Yahaya Kaura and Abdulkadir S. Usman as members of the board.

The statement said Abdullahi Ma’aji, however, retained his position as managing director and chief executive officer.

Other board members featured on the first list are: Yahaya Namahe, Yahaya Abdulhadi, and Muhammad Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali and Aminu Suleiman.

The development followed Senate’s adjustment of the NWDC’s Establishment Act to accommodate members from other geo-political zones.

Onanuga said the President complied with the adjustment in the new list, with the following named to represent the six zones:

They are Chukwu Chijioke, Ahmed Mohammed, Ahmed Timasaniyu and Macdonalds Uyi.

Others are: Yemi Ola and Babatunde Dada.

The statement also stated that President Tinubu has equally appointed Emeka Atuma as chairman and Mark C. Okoye as managing director/chief executive officer of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), subject to their confirmation by the Senate.

Other members: are Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Donatus Nwankpa, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman and Hamma Kumo.

The additional nominees are: Edward Onoja, Orure Inima and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

The President also named Obinna Obiekweihe, executive director (Projects); Anthony Agbo, executive director, Finance and Administration, and Daniel Ugwuja, executive director (Corporate Services).

“President Tinubu reiterates his commitment to regional development and expects the new nominees, as pioneers, to utilise their wealth of experience and expertise to actualize the mandates of the two Commissions and develop their regions.” The statement said

