Tinubu names Ogunjimi as acting Accountant General of the Federation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamseldeen Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Ogunjimi’s appointment is effective immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Oluwatoyin Madein.

“In announcing Madein’s successor, President Tinubu ensures a seamless transition in the administration of Nigeria’s treasury and consolidates the implementation of the present administration’s treasury policy reforms”

He noted that as a career civil servant and the most senior director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Ogunjimi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in financial management across the public and private sectors.

“He has held significant positions, including Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ogunjimi is a chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, a member of the chartered stockbroker, and chartered security and investment specialist.

The statement noted that Ogunjimi’s academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accountancy and a Master’s in Finance and Accounting.

In a remark on the appointment, President Tinubu expresses his confidence in Ogunjimi, saying, “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is pivotal to our nation’s treasury management operations. Mr Ogunjimi’s wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of this vital institution as we advance our economic reform agenda.”

President Tinubu commended the outgoing Accountant General of the Federation, Madein, for her dedication and selfless service to the nation.

After reaching the civil service’s statutory retirement age, Madein is retiring effective March 7, 2025.

