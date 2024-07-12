Tinubu names Adeyeye, Chairman NPA Board, Dantsoho, MD

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adebayo Adeyeye as Chairman of Board of Directors of Nigeria Ports Authority NPA and Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday, said Dantsoho holds a Doctorate degree in Maritime Technology from Liverpool John Moores University, United Kingdom, and a Master’s degree in International Transport from Cardiff University of Wales, United Kingdom.

Before his appointment, Dantsoho had served in various capacities in the Nigerian Ports Authority as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

On the other hand, Adeyeye, the Board Chairman, is a seasoned lawyer, journalist, and politician.

Adeyeye had previously served as Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The statement said the President expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.