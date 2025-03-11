President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, met with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which commenced at 4:15pm with the arrival of President Tinubu dwelt on issues considered to be critical to the interest of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Convened by the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, who passed away in February, PANDEF is the mouthpiece of the traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

Just as the meeting commenced after the National Anthem had been sung, President Tinubu requested that a minute of silence be observed in memory of Chief Clark.

PANDEF, which is attending the meeting with a large entourage, has former governors, senior politicians, traditional rulers, and other categories of stakeholders in attendance.

Among those at the meeting on PANDEF’s entourage are Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Victor Attah, Co-Chairman, Board of Trustees of PANDEF; Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Mike Ozakhome; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe.

Others are Jaja of Opobo, Dandeson Jaja; Ita Enang; Bassey Henshaw; Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Uche Secondus; Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini.

Festis Keyamo, the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, the minister of state for petroleum (oil), ; Special Adviser to the President on Information.

Details later…

Share