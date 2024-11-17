Tinubu leaves for Brazil to attend G20 summit

President Bola Tinubu is heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to join the 19th G20 Leaders Summit on November 18 and 19.

The two-day event brings together leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies, plus representatives from the African Union, European Union, and major financial institutions.

Presidential adviser Bayo Onanuga announced that Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who currently chairs the G20, invited Tinubu to the summit.

Onanuga also said that this year’s summit will focus on “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.” Leaders will tackle major challenges like global poverty, hunger, energy transition, and sustainable development.

During the summit, Tinubu plans to advocate for changing how global institutions are governed, something Nigeria has long supported. “Nigeria has always strongly advocated for a reform of the global governing institutions, and often presented its impressive credentials as a strong contender for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council,” Onanuga explained.

While at the summit, Tinubu will also meet one-on-one with other world leaders. These private meetings will focus on boosting Nigeria’s social and economic progress, especially in farming, energy, and infrastructure.

Several key government officials will join the President, including Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Livestock Development Minister Mukhtar Maiha, and Arts, Tourism, Culture and Creativity Minister Hannatu Musawa.

