Tinubu keeps mum on Plateau attack in New Year speech

President Bola Tinubu did not mention the recent attacks that claimed dozens of lives in Plateau State during his New Year address to the nation Monday.

Gunmen attacked villages in Nigeria’s Plateau State between December 24 and December 27, leaving over 200 dead and many injured. The region has a history of religious and ethnic tensions.

The killings have generated and are still generating condemnations from both local and international observers, while call for self-defence is rising.

While addressing the nation on January 1, Tinubu refused to specifically mention the Plateau incident in his speech.

The president was also silent on the continuous attacks, kidnappings, and abductions by armed bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara, and others.

Tinubu’s speech focused mainly on economic recovery and said little about security.

The president, however, disclosed that his administration is working silently to free captives from their abductors.

“Silently, we have worked to free captives from abductors. While we can’t beat our chest yet that we had solved all the security problems, we are working hard to ensure that we all have peace of mind in our homes, places of work and on the road,” Tinubu said.

However, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has dismissed calls for self-defence in the wake of attacks in Plateau.

While the development has elicited outcry locally and internationally, the army chief believes self-defence amounts to “anarchy.”

“I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy,” he maintained during a recent interview on Channels Television.