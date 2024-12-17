Tinubu hosts Ghana’s president-elect, John Mahama

President Bola Tinubu on Monday hosted John Mahama, the Ghanian president-elect, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Olusegun Dada, the senior special assistant on social media to the president, disclosed this on his X account on Tuesday.

“The President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House Yesterday,” Dada wrote with the pictures of the leaders and First Lady Remi Tinubu.

Mahama, the opposition leader and former president, secured victory in the recently concluded Ghana’s election, with the incumbent Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia conceding defeat.

This election has once again cemented Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa. The election was widely lauded for its transparency and efficiency by local and international observers.

