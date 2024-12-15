Tinubu hosts 66th ECOWAS meeting in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the 66th meeting of the Ordinary Heads of States of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS in Abuja.

The President, who was re- elected Chairman of ECOWAS on the 7th July this year, had, while meeting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, assured that ECOWAS would prioritise the reintegration of Mali, Niger and Burkina Fasso into the group.

The Nigerian leader assured that ECOWAS would resolve the regional crises through diplomacy, promising to reintegrate Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic back to the Union.

Recall that President Tinubu had been chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of States and Government since July, 2023, when he was first elected.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic had dropped their membership of ECOWAS following coups that brought in military regimes into those nations.

Details shortly.

