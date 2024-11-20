Tinubu eyes global climate funds, pledges commitment to improving environment

President Bola Tinubu has affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working alongside other African nations to secure international climate financing for addressing climate-related challenges.

Tinubu, who gave the assurance at COP29 on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan, emphasised the need for improved access to climate financing.

In his words, “We are calling for greater and more straightforward access to these funds, including grants, to support the government’s mitigation and adaptation efforts.”

Represented by Balarabe Lawal, the minister of Environment and Ecological Management, emphasised the urgent need to significantly increase adaptation financing to help developing countries accelerate efforts and enhance resilience.

He emphasised the need to expedite the operationalisation of the loss and damage fund to address the devastating effects of climate change. He further stated, “We will align with the Harare Declaration by the African Ministers of Health to take decisive action on the health impacts of climate change.”

According to him, “Nigeria is one of the countries of the world most vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change. There is increasing evidence that the country is experiencing widespread challenges attributed to climate change and its impacts.

“To tackle these challenges, Nigeria is ramping up efforts to implement policies and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing resilience, and integrating climate change solutions into national development plans.

“We are making investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, transportation, and other climate-friendly initiatives.

“Nearly a decade since the Paris Agreement, the world finds itself at a pivotal moment in the shift away from fossil fuels.

“Nigeria has embraced the global adoption of various interconnected technologies, particularly renewable energy sources, alternative energy solutions like compressed natural gas (CNG) mobility systems, and electrification technologies.”

