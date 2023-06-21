Tinubu exempts NDLEA, NAFDAC boards from dissolution

President Bola Tinubu has exempted the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency( NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from such dissolution.

A statement by Willie Bassey revealed that the two boards were exempted, but no reasons were advanced for the action.

“ The directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, had on Monday, approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies in the exercise of its Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest.

Willie Bassey, Director, Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated that boards of agencies listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, will not be affected

Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999, provides that “There shall be established for the Federation the following bodies, namely; Code of Conduct Bureau; Council of State; Federal Character Commission; Federal Civil Service Commission; Federal Judicial Service Commission; Independent National Electoral Commission

Others include the National Defence Council; National Economic Council; National Judicial Council; National Population Commission; National Security Council; Nigeria Police Council; Police Service Commission; and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The composition and powers of each body established by subsection (1) of this section are as contained in Part 1 of the Third Schedule to this Constitution.

The statement added that “ In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

The statement said the Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

“Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate compliance”.