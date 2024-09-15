Tinubu congratulates Muslims on Eid Maulud

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabiy, an event to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The President, in a statement, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet’s exemplary conduct and noble teachings.

“As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues,” he said.

The President also urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion toward one another.

To mark the event, the federal government has on Friday, declared Monday, September 16, as a public holiday, to enable the Muslims to celebrate the Prophet’s birthday.

Commiserates with Zamfara over boat mishap

The President also commiserated with the people and Government of Zamfara State over recent floods in Gummi Local Government Area and the death of over 40 farmers in a boat accident on their way to their farms at the weekend.

The President who promised support for the victims, directed emergency agencies to comprehensively assess the two incidents to address the root of the calamity.

President Tinubu also directed response agencies to work with the Zamfara State Government to help those affected by the disaster.