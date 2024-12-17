Tinubu congratulates Lookman, Nnadozie, Super Falcons on CAF awards

President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Ademola Lookman, Super Eagles forward, on winning the 2024 CAF Men’s African Footballer of the Year award.

Tinubu also hailed Chiamaka Nnadozie, Super Falcons goalkeeper, for clinching the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The President similarly commended the Super Falcons for being named the Women’s National Team of the Year, Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

“The awards were announced Monday night at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

“The President joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating these athletes, describing them as worthy ambassadors for showcasing their talent and bringing honour to the country on the continental and world stage.

“The President believes that this recognition by Africa’s highest football authority will inspire other upcoming athletes to remain steadfast in pursuing their dreams,” Onanuga said.

Tinubu affirmed that their determination, discipline and confidence underscored the administration’s resolve to build a better Nigeria for everyone to thrive and succeed.

‘‘These athletes embody the essential Nigerian Spirit. They signpost the best in us as a nation. Let no one ever write us off. I am incredibly proud of them. ‘Thank you for making Nigeria proud and keeping our flag flying.

‘‘Thank you for winning medals for Nigeria both at home and abroad. You will win more in the future,’’ the President said.

