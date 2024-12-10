Tinubu commits to Osun economic growth, development – Kareem

Khadijat Kareem, Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Constituency Affairs, has said that President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing issues that matter most to Osun State including infrastructure development and economic empowerment.

Kareem stated this during a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders organised by the Presidency in partnership with Osun Government held at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo.

She stated that the president’s goal is to create a brighter future for the people of Osun State, where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

She emphasised that the Tinubu-led administration is dedicated to transparency, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the people.

Read also: Tinubu urges stakeholders to amplify voices of persons with disabilities for inclusion

She said, “We will cultivate trust by being transparent, responsive, and accountable to your needs. We will address real-world challenges and have a tangible impact on your lives. Avail us with any federal abandoned projet in domain.When next I will be visiting Osun State, I will come with massive empowerment programme.”

Responding, Governor Ademola Adeleke supported the President’s reform efforts, assuring Presidency that the president has their support in the drive to rebuild the national economy.

Represented by Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed the State’s commitment to Federal-State partnership and looked forward to the completion of abandoned Federal roads across the State.

He noted that there are many abandoned projects in Osun State, which he said, would be submitted to the president.

The governor also expressed appreciation for the palliatives provided by the president, which his government distributed and expanded to reach more people.

Share