Tinubu cancels events as stampede claim lives in Abuja, Anambra

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, cancelled all his official engagements in Lagos, following the deaths of many people as they scrambled for end-of-year palliatives in Abuja and Okija community in Anambra State.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, in a statement, said the events, including the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta, were cancelled in honour of the stampede victims in Abuja and Okija, Anambra State.

Reports indicate that a yet-to-be estimated number of lives were lost at the two tragedies, which also left many others injured.

The tragic incidents occured just few days after a similar occurrence in Ibadan, where many were trampled upon while struggling to get access to Christmas palliatives.

The statement said President Tinubu was scheduled to watch the boat parade and other activities of the Boat Regatta from the waterfront of his Queen’s Drive residence in Ikoyi.

The statement noted that dignitaries, “including top officials of the Lagos State government and white cap chiefs from the State, were already seated when the President cancelled his appearance following briefings on the tragedies.”

The President, while commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate incidents in Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, urged states and relevant authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures.

He noted that it was very disturbing that the events at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, and a community Centre in Okija, Anambra State, bore a distressing resemblance to the recent incident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said local and state authorities should no longer tolerate operational lapses by organisations and corporate bodies involved in charitable and humanitarian activities.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of innocent Nigerians who died in the stampede and wished quick recovery to the injured.

He reiterated that these mishaps are avoidable if event planners adhere to necessary safeguards and protocols to ensure pre- and post-event safety.

“In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them,” President Tinubu said.

The President wished the Lagos State government, organisers of the Boat Regatta, themed “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” a successful and hitch-free festival.

