Tinubu’s cabinet: Perform or be fired, Senator Adeyemi warns

Senator Smart Adeyemi, representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has said that President Bola Tinubu will throw out any minister who fails to perform in six months.

Adeyemi made this statement in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

“What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out,” Adeyemi said.

“That’s what he’s going to do. The man (Tinubu) is in a hurry to make a difference. Asiwaju wants to make a name. He wants to reposition Nigeria. He wants to recover lost grounds to the nation.”

Adeyemi also said that Tinubu’s government would resurrect so many moribund economic and productive endeavors in the country and create opportunities for real economic development.

“Some of us who are fanatical about Tinubu, it is because we are sure of his track record,” Adeyemi said. “He will not approach you based on your ethnicity or religion, he considers the quality of your thought, and how your mind works.”