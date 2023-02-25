10:20 am| Tinubu votes

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has voted. He voted at 10:27am amPU 085, Alausa Ikeja, accompanied by his wife, Oluremi.

Many journalists, both local and foreign media organisation, have thronged the polling unit of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

As of 9:08am, INEC staff and election materials were yet to arrive at the polling unit, beside the Ikeja Shopping Mall, Alausa.

INEC officials arrive at Tinubu’s polling unit

INEC officials have arrived at the polling unit of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, and have commenced the arrangement of election materials preparatory for accreditation of voters and eventual voting

They arrived polling unit 085, Ward C around 9:41am.