Tinubu arrives in Lagos for Christmas holidays 

December 18, 2024

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, in a statement, said the President was received by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor; Obafemi Hamzat, deuty governor; and cabinet members  at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport.
Before his departure to Lagos, President Tinubu had presented the 2025 budget totalling N47.9 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

