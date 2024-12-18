Tinubu arrives in Lagos for Christmas holidays 

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesman, in a statement, said the President was received by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor; Obafemi Hamzat, deuty governor; and cabinet members at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Before his departure to Lagos, President Tinubu had presented the 2025 budget totalling N47.9 trillion before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

