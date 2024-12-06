Tinubu approves military salary increase, pension payments for retired personnel

Chadian soldiers

In a significant move to improve the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a salary increase for members of the armed forces, including three months’ arrears.

Additionally, he has released funds to clear outstanding pensions and entitlements owed to retired military personnel

In a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, director of information and public relations, Bello Matawalle, minister of state for defence, expressed gratitude for the prompt military salary increase, including three months’ arrears, and the release of funds for pension payments and other owed entitlements for retired military personnel.

The minister confirmed that alerts for the three-month salary increase have begun reaching military personnel, signaling a significant morale boost for the armed forces.

He praised Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to both serving and retired members of the military, emphasising that addressing pension arrears for retirees remains a priority.

Matawalle also commended Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, for his efforts in ensuring the actualisation of these payments.

The minister urged the military to remain steadfast in their duties, assuring them of the president’s dedication to supporting their efforts to combat insecurity.

“Despite initial setbacks, be rest assured that the President will do everything within his power to uplift our military forces as they confront the challenges of insecurity,” he stated.

Highlighting the critical role of the Nigerian military in combating insurgency, terrorism, and other criminal activities, Matawalle reaffirmed the government’s determination to support the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

The minister reassured officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria of President Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating insecurity, emphasizing the administration’s readiness to bolster the capacity and resilience of the military in facing security challenges.

