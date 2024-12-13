Tinubu appoints Nwakuche as acting NCoS CG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Sylvester Nwakuche as the acting controller-general, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This followed the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing controller-general, Haliru Nababa.

This is contained in a statement by Ja’afaru Ahmed, secretary to the Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire Service and Correctional Service Board, (CDCFIB), on Friday, in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the appointment takes effect from Sunday, December 15.

Ahmed said that Nwakuche’s appointment was a testament to his wealth of experience and dedication to the Service.

He said Tinubu charged Nwakuche to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new capacity and ensure the continued transformation of the service.

Nwakuche, who hails from Oguta in Imo State, is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor while introducing new initiatives to further advance the mandate of the NCoS.

Until his appointment, Nwakuche was the deputy controller general (DCG) in charge of the training and staff development directorate, where he played a crucial role in shaping the training and development policies of the Service.

A fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nwakuche is a highly decorated officer, holding the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

