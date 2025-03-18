President Bola Tinubu has appointed Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the president also appointed principal officers for the University, including Williams Barnabas as Vice Chancellor, Sanusi Adamu as Registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as Bursar, and Daniel Abubakar as University Librarian.

Bayo Onanuga, Presidential Spokesman, said the President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Thomas Etuh, representing the North Central, Fabian Nwaora (South East), Femi Taiwo (South West) and Zarah Bukar (North East). as members of the University’s Governing Council.

According to Onanuga, “All the appointees were carefully selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.”

