Tinubu absent as Buhari meets APC stakeholders in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the party’s Presidential candidate absent.

The meeting was, however, attended by the party’s National Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, and presidential running mate of the party, Kashim Shettima.

Also present are some state governors elected under the party including Babagana Zulum (Borno); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and fomer minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

In the meeting as well are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; APC national officer, Emma Eneukwu, among others.

It was however, not immediately clear, why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu was absent.