Tin-Can gridlock free as NPA Board commends Port management

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commended the management of the Tin-Can Island Port Complex (TICPC) for their efforts in tackling the intractable traffic gridlock on the access roads to the port.

Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, chairman of the Board, who gave the commendation when he led members of the board on a working visit to Tin-Can Port, said the gridlock on the access road to Tin-Can has been the major problem affecting businesses at the port and its environs.

He said that hitherto, the traffic gridlock at the Tin-Can Port corridor has been the highest problem facing the NPA and limiting it from achieving efficient operations at the port.

Adesoye, who was surprised at the level of sanity on Tin-Can roads, said that traffic along Tin-Can Island was the major problem of the NPA for a long time, which seemed not to have an end.

Read also: Importers want rail contractor to avoid disrupting container delivery at Apapa Port

The board chairman lauded the port manager for achieving the feat.

Responding, Ibrahim Anji, the Port Manager, said the management of the port took drastic steps that nipped the traffic gridlock in the bud.

Anji said that when he resumed office in December 2020, he discovered that the company handling the construction of the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway would leave a portion of the road and go to another portion without completing the first portion.

According to him, Tin-Can Port management was able to appeal to the construction company to take the road repair seriously without jumping sections.

He added that they also decided to tow trucks abandoned or left broken down along the port corridor to an open space created by the port with the vehicle owner bearing the cost, in order to make the road available for other users.

This, according to Anji, scared truck owners from bringing their trucks to the roads when they do not have business at the port.

Anji added that the electronic call-up system was also part of the strategies that helped to reduce the traffic congestion on Tin-Can Port roads.