  • Tuesday, October 29, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

TikTok star Peller denies fundraising claims over partner’s health

October 29, 2024

TikTok star Peller denies fundraising claims over partner’s health

Popular TikTok creator, Peller, has retracted an earlier statement about launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise ₦30 million for his partner, Jarvis, who was reportedly battling a mouth tumour.

Jarvis, also a well-known figure on TikTok, has been seeking medical solutions for the condition. Peller initially announced that the surgery would cost ₦30 million, sparking concern and attention from fans. However, he later dismissed the fundraising claim, describing it as a mere “joke.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Peller lashed out at critics and close associates who accused him of trying to exploit the situation for personal financial gain.

Read also: TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, others now new oil wells

Related News

“Some of you have taken this too far,” Peller said, addressing the backlash. “It was never serious, and I didn’t expect people to blow it out of proportion.”

Jarvis also confirmed the situation, reassuring followers that she was doing well and clarifying that Peller’s statement was indeed intended as a joke.

The incident has left many divided, with some questioning the appropriateness of such a remark, especially given the seriousness of medical issues, while others defended Peller’s humour as misunderstood banter.

Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to date

Open In Whatsapp


YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE