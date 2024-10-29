TikTok star Peller denies fundraising claims over partner’s health

Popular TikTok creator, Peller, has retracted an earlier statement about launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise ₦30 million for his partner, Jarvis, who was reportedly battling a mouth tumour.

Jarvis, also a well-known figure on TikTok, has been seeking medical solutions for the condition. Peller initially announced that the surgery would cost ₦30 million, sparking concern and attention from fans. However, he later dismissed the fundraising claim, describing it as a mere “joke.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Peller lashed out at critics and close associates who accused him of trying to exploit the situation for personal financial gain.

Read also: TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, others now new oil wells

“Some of you have taken this too far,” Peller said, addressing the backlash. “It was never serious, and I didn’t expect people to blow it out of proportion.”

Jarvis also confirmed the situation, reassuring followers that she was doing well and clarifying that Peller’s statement was indeed intended as a joke.

The incident has left many divided, with some questioning the appropriateness of such a remark, especially given the seriousness of medical issues, while others defended Peller’s humour as misunderstood banter.

Share