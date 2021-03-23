Three takeaways from partnership of power couple Ugur Aslan and Asli Tarcan

Barack and Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all prove there is nothing more dynamic than a power couple.

Each individual in such a relationship is a charismatic high-achiever in their own right, but put them together with their other half and something magical happens. It’s a chemistry that Ugur Aslan and Asli Tarcan have firsthand experience of and one which has benefitted them greatly in their professional and personal lives.

“My wife Asli is my soul-mate and my other half. She makes me complete but like me, she is also an entrepreneur,” Aslan says. “As a consequence, we found both solace and inspiration in one another. Two heads are always better than one, and if either of us has a problem, be it personal or professional, the other one will more often than not come up with a tangible solution.”

As the joint founders of Proterra Cosmetics, Aslan and Tarcan are both governed by a driven work-ethic, something which according to Tarcan brings them closer together.

“We’re both hugely motivated and ambitious people. We both enjoy seeking out new challenges, and we both value the traits of reliance, tenacity, discipline, and innovation. In such a relationship each individual empowers the other to succeed instead of dragging the other down,” Tarcan says.

Alongside inspiration and empowerment, Aslan believes there is a third key takeaway that can be found in the partnership of many power couples and is the reason for their considerable success.

“Asli and I bring out the best in one another. Together we are much more formidable than if we were apart. We compel one another to be more productive and inspire one another to greater heights. Collaboration and communication are key because only together can we properly fulfill our true potentials,” he says.