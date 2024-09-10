Three Police officers detained over alleged killing of Polytechnic student

Three officers from the Kwara State Police Command have been detained over their alleged involvement in the death of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, a student at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The officers, identified as Abiodun Kayode, James Emmanuel, and Oni Philip, are under investigation for their roles in the incident, which occurred on September 4, 2024. All three are attached to the Department of Operations in the Kwara State Command.

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the Homicide section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP confirmed the detention of the officers pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Egbetokun expressed deep sorrow over the death of the young student, offering his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

He acknowledged the profound grief caused by the incident and reassured the public that the police would ensure justice is served.

As the investigation continues, the Inspector-General has pledged transparency and a meticulous review of the circumstances surrounding Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola’s death.