Three Nigerians freed after 10-month detention in Saudi over drug charges

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the release of three Nigerian nationals — Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah, and Fatima Kannai Gamboi — who were detained in Saudi Arabia on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The trio, arrested on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport in Madinah, spent 10 months in detention before being fully discharged and acquitted of all charges.

This development was disclosed in a statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to the statement, the arrest of the three women followed the earlier apprehension of two other Nigerian nationals found in possession of cocaine capsules weighing 900.28 grams and 789.5 grams, respectively.

“The women were detained on suspicion of complicity in the trafficking of the banned substances”, it said.

According to the Ministry, the arrest of the women sparked significant attention in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. Their eventual release was the result of prolonged diplomatic and legal efforts led by Nigerian authorities.

It further stated that following their discharge, the trio were handed over to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, where they were received by Ambassador Muazam Nayaya, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah.

“The women are currently undergoing immigration processes in Saudi Arabia and are expected to return to Nigeria soon to reunite with their families”, the statement reads.

The Ministry commended all parties involved in securing their release, underscoring its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerians abroad.

