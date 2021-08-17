Three killed in fresh attacks on southern Kaduna community

Three persons have been killed on Sunday, in an attack by gunmen on the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, one person was injured while a car was set ablaze during the attack.

“The Kaduna State government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured,” the statement reads.

“One car was burnt by the assailants. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area.”

The acting governor of the state, Hadiza Balarabe, condemned the attack which she described as “mindless.”

Balarabe condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls. She also wished the injured persons quick recovery.

Last week Wednesday, the deputy governor had asked the Nigerian Army to deploy more troops to tackle insecurity in the state.

The acting governor said although the military operations in the state have recorded progress in tackling crime, more troops are needed to enhance security.

In a recent report, Amnesty International said at least 112 people were killed and thousands displaced between July and August 2021 in Kaduna and Plateau states.