Thought leaders task youths on enterprise, career growth

Thought leaders in Nigeria have tasked youths in the country on commitment to developing strong national character that encourages enterprise, career growth and self-development.

The thought leaders, who spoke at the first-ever National Youth Conference in Abuja recently, noted that Nigeria was blessed with a huge population of hard-working, creative and innovative youths who can make a huge difference when their energies are well channelled to productive enterprise.

But the youths need both a conducive and inclusive environment which, according to Wale Olaoye, chief executive officer, Halogen Group, will enable them to thrive. He urged leaders at all levels to show commitment, integrity and innovation.

“The youths themselves must understand that building a life of purpose requires self-awareness, commitment and conviction,” Olaoye said, adding, “respect must be earned by the youths and sustained through economic capacity, cultural depth, innovation, accomplishment, and exemplary conduct in all aspects of life.”

He told the youths, who were drawn from all walks of life, that despite challenges in the nation’s economy, there were exciting opportunities to be explored by enterprising and goal-oriented youths in new frontiers of technology and in a new open and connected world where traditional borders are no longer a barrier to advancement.

The Halogen boss announced a youth empowerment scheme in which Halogen would be sponsoring a national cyber security competition amongst the youth in collaboration with The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

He noted that Halogen had employed thousands of youths in the area of technology, telematics, access control, engineering and technical installations among other opportunities offered by Halogen Group.

The maiden edition of the National Youth Conference organized by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development was officially opened by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while the Minister, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare was the chief host.

Earlier in his address, the minister commended Nigerian youths’ exploits in sports, entertainment and the creative industry. “Our movies and music are the biggest Nigerian exports today and we have not even scratched the surface yet.

The giant strides of our youths in the movie industry popularly referred to as Nollywood, for instance, have placed Nigeria on the global pedestal, contributing at least $7.2 billion to Nigeria’s GDP,” the minister noted.