Those who led protests in 2012 now trying to stifle same rights – Atiku backs protest against hardship

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has come out strongly in defense of Nigerians’ right to protest, emphasising that this right is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and affirmed by the courts.

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, Atiku, the first runner-up in the last presidential election, pointed to Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) unequivocally guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association,” He stated.

He criticised the current administration for its handling of the nation’s economic crisis, noting that even supporters of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are suffering from the widespread hunger, anger, and hopelessness caused by government incompetence.

“Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government,” he added.

Atiku also highlighted the irony of the current leaders, who themselves led protests in 2012, now seeking to stifle the same rights they once exercised.

“It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012,” the opposition leader said.

“A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST. Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy,” he added.

The former vice president’s statement comes amid rising tensions and planned protests against economic hardship in Nigeria, sparked by the government’s policies on petrol subsidy removal and forex window unification.

The Federal Government, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the House of Representatives have all issued warnings against the planned demonstration.

Tinubu has also appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned protest and give him more time to address the economic hardship.